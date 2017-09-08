What should you do about the Equifax hack?

The credit monitoring company Equifax announced Thursday that millions of people's data have been breached because of a hack and here is what you need to do now.

The hack occurred sometime between mid-May and July. Equifax is estimating about 143 million consumers had their personal information taken. The company has said data like birth dates, social security numbers, addresses and even drivers license numbers in some cases were taken. The hackers did not get into the core of Equifax where they could have manipulated peoples credit scores and history.

The company has done two things to help, of which you should take advantage of both.

First, they have created a website to put in your last name and the last six digits of your social security number. This will tell you whether or not they think your information is at risk. Here is that site.

Secondly, they have created a package of ID theft protection and credit monitoring at no cost. You can sign up for the protection here.

When you sign up for the protection there is a disclaimer that says you waive your right to participate in any future class action lawsuit against Equifax. Already the New York Attorney General is tweeting saying that's unenforceable and will be looking into it.

This language is unacceptable and unenforceable. My staff has already contacted @Equifax to demand that they remove it. https://t.co/vT0x7f5Xhc — Eric Schneiderman (@AGSchneiderman) September 8, 2017

When you use the site to check to see if you are impacted you'll be told one of two things. Either you are or are not impacted.

For those who don't have a computer or have further questions, Equifax has also set up a call center. 866-447-7559

