FirstEnergy sending crews to Florida to help with power outages from Hurricane Irma

FirstEnergy is sending crews to Florida to help with potential power outages from Hurricane Irma.

According to a news release, FirstEnergy is sending 900 linemen, damage assessors, electrical contractors, forestry crews and support personnel to help restoration efforts. The crews are scheduled to leave for Florida on Saturday, FirstEnergy is sending units from Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia and Maryland.

FirstEnergy said they will send crews to the most damaged area when it is safe to do so after the storms move through. The electric company is a member of a mutual-assistance group that works to restore service to customers when a natural disaster causes power outages.

