33-year-old indicted, pilot flew to Cleveland to meet minor for sex

A California pilot has been indicted for flying cross-county to have sex with a minor.

According to Cuyahoga County prosecutors, Ryan Johnson of Camarillo, California, a private pilot, flew his employer’s plane from New York to

Akron and then used a company rental car to drive to Cuyahoga County to meet a 13-year-old girl.

On August 30, Newburgh Heights Police, Cleveland Police and the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Johnson after he traveled to a pre-arranged meeting location in to meet with whom he believed to be a 13-year-old female for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity.

During the investigation, officers learned that Johnson engaged in sexually explicit online conversations with whom he thought was a minor. Johnson requested nude images of the child and expressed an interest in meeting the child to engage in sexual activity in a hotel room.

Johnson arranged the meeting with the child to coincide with a business trip to Akron. Upon arriving in Akron, Johnson borrowed his employer’s rental car and drove to the meeting spot.

He texted her when he arrived at the meeting location.

A search of his rental vehicle, after his arrest, located two cell phones, two bottles of lubricant, a hotel room key, and three condoms that were hidden in a glass case.

Johnson was indicted importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools.

