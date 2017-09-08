University Heights police looking for suspects accused of robbing contractors

University Heights police are investigating an armed robbery at a duplex on Channing Road on Friday.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Sept. 8. Police said three contractors were inside the home doing work when the victims were robbed.

Police said the armed suspects broke into the home and tied up the three contractors with duct tape. Investigators said the suspects wanted something specifically from one of the contractors.

Police said one of the contractors got loose from the duct tape and got help for the other victims. Investigators said one of the victims had minor injures, but was not taken to the hospital.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

