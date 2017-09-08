Cleveland Indians defeat Baltimore 5-0, extend winning streak to - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Indians defeat Baltimore 5-0, extend winning streak to 16 games

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run home run in the 1st inning. (Source AP Images) Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run home run in the 1st inning. (Source AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Indians defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-0 on Friday, the Indians extended their winning streak to 16 games.

Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run home run in the 1st inning. This was Encarnacion's 34th homer of the season.

Mike Clevinger pitched six innings for the Indians, he didn't give up a run and he struck out seven batters. Carlos Santana drove in a run by hitting an RBI double in the 6th inning.

