Cleveland Indians defeat Baltimore 5-0, extend winning streak to 16 games

The Cleveland Indians defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-0 on Friday, the Indians extended their winning streak to 16 games.

Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run home run in the 1st inning. This was Encarnacion's 34th homer of the season.

Mike Clevinger pitched six innings for the Indians, he didn't give up a run and he struck out seven batters. Carlos Santana drove in a run by hitting an RBI double in the 6th inning.

