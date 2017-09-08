FBI looking for man accused of attempted armed robbery of a Brinks truck messenger

The FBI is looking for the suspect accused of attempted armed robbery of a Brinks truck messenger in Brooklyn Heights. (Source FBI)

The FBI is looking for the suspect accused of attempted armed robbery of a Brinks truck messenger in Brooklyn Heights. Special Agent Vicki Anderson said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 8.

The FBI said the Brinks messenger was attending to an ATM at Taleris Credit Union on East Granger Road. Investigators said the armed suspect approached the messenger and pointed a gun at the victim.

Anderson said the suspected yelled "FBI". The FBI said the messenger and the suspect got in a scuffle and the suspect ran away.

Investigators said no injuries were reported. Anderson said the suspect got away in a late model white sedan with no license plates.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime can call the Cleveland Division of the FBI or the Brooklyn Heights Police Department. Tips can remain anonymous, reward money is available for information leading to an identification and prosecution of the suspect.

