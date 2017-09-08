Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 5 things to watch

The Cleveland Browns will start the 2017 NFL season against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. on Sept 10.

Here are five things to watch for in the game:

The Run Game

There has been a lot of talk about Isaiah Crowell having a breakout season. Well, might as well get an early start. If the Crow flies for a lot of yards on Sunday, it will likely mean the Browns are in the game and are having some degree of success against the Pittsburgh defense. It would also be a boost for their rookie quarterback.



DeShone Kizer

Never played a game in the NFL? Here’s the Pittsburgh Steelers in your opener. Nobody in their right mind is expecting Kizer to have a big day, but that does not mean he has to have a bad one. If he is smart with the ball he won’t kill them. If he finds a way to win the game, he will give the city an incredible shot in the arm and a belief in the football team they have not felt in a long time.



The First Half

Just stay in the game. If they go into the locker room down multiple touchdowns it will feel like “here we go again.” Don’t do that. Stay in the game. Please.



Jabrill Peppers

If the Browns are going to win this game it’ll be because people step up. A lot of times in upset situations, it involves a player like Peppers. Somebody that is involved in multiple phases of the game, he will have a lot of chances to make plays. Usually when Peppers makes plays, they are big ones.



Joe Haden

There is no way around it, this is going to be awkward. No doubt, by now he has spilled the beans on a lot of what the Browns do defensively, so they have certainly changed somethings up, at the very least, the audibles and calls. Joe will likely be emotional at first, but then probably settle into football mode where it will only be weird. He will likely come in with a little bit of a chip on his shoulder. I would be surprised if he had a bad game.

