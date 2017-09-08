Tampa native explains why Floridians fear Hurricane Irma compared to past storms

A former news reporter who has covered hurricanes for 15 years said Hurricane Irma is different compared to past storms. (Source WOIO)

A former news reporter who has covered hurricanes for 15 years said Hurricane Irma is different compared to past storms.

Anna Tataris is in Tampa with her husband and two young children.

"There is more of a sense of fear here. I know a lot of people from the Miami area that evacuated to our area now they're concerned because the storm has turned west a little bit and they're worried that it's going to come up through the Naples area through Tampa," Tataris said.

Some people are evacuating a second time, traffic is backed up on Interstate 75 for miles. The traffic is so congested officials are allowing people to drive on the left brim to try to get cars moving.

Tataris said she's under a hurricane watch and a storm surge watch right now.

"We are on the third floor, so I'm not as concerned about a storm surge here, but, definitely if we're going to get a direct hit then I would take my children and leave," Tataris said.

For now the family will stay put. Anna's husband Roy is a news reporter and has to work during the storm.

Tataris hopes that Irma won't be as bad as predicted, but, she knows how powerful a hurricane can be.

"I'm just hoping that this storm will slow down and that lives will be spared," Tataris said.

