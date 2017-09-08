Ohio Task Force 1 members back from Hurricane Harvey, could head to Florida next

Members of Ohio Task Force 1 are finally back home after spending nearly two weeks responding to Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

But they may not be here for long. They could be deployed to Florida soon, to help people caught in Hurricane Irma.

Ohio Task Force 1 is made up of firefighters and first responders from across the state. They mobilize with FEMA to help respond to disasters, and in Texas, they made Ohio proud.

They rescued 173 people and 40 animals, and their hard work may not be over yet. Captain Chris Caimi with the Euclid Fire Department is finally back home.

He spent nearly two weeks on the road with Ohio Task Force 1.

“It could've been a lot worse, but the flooding is unbelievable there,” Caimi said.

Destruction was everywhere. The team stopped in Rockport along the Gulf first.

“We went to a fire station where a fire truck was in the building, the roof was collapsed onto the fire truck. So we helped them get the fire truck out so they could respond to emergencies in their area,” Caimi said.

Next they moved to the Houston area, where crews rescued dozens of people from the flood waters and even rescued an entire nursing home.

“Whether you're a firefighter or a police officer, this is what we like to do. We like to help people. It was really not much different at the time. Looking back, it's just amazing how everyone was so friendly, people that just lost everything in their homes. And at the time were probably afraid to lose their lives,” Caimi said.

He’s has been resting up the past few days, but he's not getting used to it. He hasn't totally unpacked yet.

“This is the bag that we keep with us for 72 hours that we have to be sufficient,” he said, showing us the back of his SUV. It is still filled with gear and bags.

Hurricane Irma could put them back on the road again soon.

“We're just kind of waiting to hear. There's already I think 12 teams deployed down there staging and waiting to help,” he said.

In the meantime, Caimi is cherishing time with his family. He has three young sons, and he says his wife and extended family are a great support system when he's gone.

“None of us want to leave our families again, but at the same time we want to go help. This is what we train for, this is what we prepare for so we want to be used, be helpful,” he said.

Ohio Task Force 1 traveled over 3,000 miles and searched 52 square miles during their time in Texas. In Dayton, where the task force is based, they're rehabbing equipment and preparing in case they need to deploy for Hurricane Irma.

