Mayor, businessman critical of raids at Put-in-Bay

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio village mayor and a businessman say they've done nothing wrong after authorities searched their properties on a popular Lake Erie resort island that officials say are related to a public corruption investigation.
The Blade reports Put-in-Bay Mayor Bernard McCann and Jet Express President Todd Blumensaadt released statements Friday that said the investigation is a waste of taxpayer dollars. Jet Express is a passenger ferry service connecting Lake Erie islands to the mainland.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Ohio Ethics Commission conducted searches Thursday on Put-in-Bay's South Bass Island with help from the FBI, Internal Revenue Service and the state Auditor's Office. The searches included the Put-in-Bay Village Hall, Blumensaadt's home, properties owned by McCann and offices of the village's legal counsel.
