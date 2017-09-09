Cleveland Indians defeat Baltimore 4-2, extend winning streak to 17 games

The Cleveland Indians defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 on Saturday, the Indians extended their winning streak to 17 games. (Source WOIO)

Giovanny Urshela drove in a run with an RBI double in the 3rd inning. Jay Bruce hit an RBI single in the 4th inning to give the Indians their second run of the game.

Josh Tomlin pitched five innings and gave up two runs on the day. Carlos Santana had an RBI double in the 5th inning.

The Indians will finish their series with the Orioles at 8 p.m. on Sept. 10.

