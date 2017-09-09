Dogs and cats from Florida up for adoption at the Cleveland APL

Before the winds started whipping and the rain fell in Florida, animal shelters transported as many pets out of the area as possible. (Source WOIO)

Some of those animals will be up for adoption in the Cleveland area. Many of these cats are only weeks old but have already lived through quite a traumatic experience.

They were flown out of the Ft. Lauderdale and West Palm Beach area ahead of Hurricane Irma.

“We're standing among 20 cats that we were not expecting to receive,” President and CEO of the Cleveland Animal Protective League Sharon Harvey said.

Along with 20 cats, the Cleveland Animal Protective League is also now home for a dozen dogs.

“We have 12 dogs in a variety of breeds,” Harvey explained.

The animals were already in Florida shelters and were moved to make room for pets when evacuees return.

“These animals are from shelters. It's very important for people to realize these animals do not have owners looking for them because they've been lost or left behind,” Harvey said.

The Cleveland shelter was already full. Now they are hoping warm hearts will open and take in these animals.

“We are going to be asking the community for help not only with these animals from Florida, but with the animals we already have here,” Harvey said.

To help, they are cutting adoption costs in half for adult dogs and cats. The animals just brought in from Florida will be available on Monday, but at the regular price.

That money will go back to the shelters where the animals came from.

“In times like this, a pending crisis, we know what Harvey did in Texas. We've seen the devastation Irma has already left behind. We are so grateful to be able to be part of a lifesaving community. And to be part of a community that knows when animals are in crisis we need to help them,” Harvey said.

