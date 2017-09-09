Thousands of skunks sold as pets each year

People have all kinds of pets, but have you ever considered getting a pet skunk?

Thousands of skunks are sold each year as pets. Some of those were on display for the 16th annual Skunkfest held in North Ridgeville.

“He's my lover boy, I just love him,” skunk owner Renee Pearlstein said.

“This is Gidget, and she was Queen last year. She's up to defend her crown this year for Skunkfest,” Skunkfest Founder, Deborah Cipriani said.



“This is Mr. Stinky Noodle,” skunk owner Derryk Paramoure said.



Brown, white, black, all these skunks have one thing in common.



“We love our skunks!” Pearlstein said.



They are domesticated animals bred to be pets. Yes, their scent sacs are removed.



“People say, 'Why would you want a skunk? Why would you want a cat, dog, ferret? That's why I want a skunk,'" Pearlstein said.



Most of the strollers here are reserved for the animal of honor.



“Once a year we all get together and have a skunk party!” Cipriani said.



About a thousand skunk lovers from Florida, California and beyond gather to bond over their love.



“It's unique and different fun,” Cipriani explained.

While most of these animals are just cuddly buddies, some serve an important purpose.



“The night I came home with him, I went into a grand mal seizure. He pulled me out of the seizure within the first 24 hours that I had him,” Paramoure said.



Mr. Stinky Noodle is a service animal, and lets owner Paramoure know when a seizure is coming.



“I can let him loose in a crowd. If I start to get like off, he'll go find my husband and bring him back to me,” Paramoure said.



They explain all skunks have different personalities, they are like having a cross between a ferret and a curious toddler. They understand skunks aren't for everyone, but they can't imagine sharing their lives with another animal.



“Look at this face! Isn't she beautiful!” Cipriani said.

Saturday’s event raised money for Skunk Haven, a non-profit shelter for skunks.

