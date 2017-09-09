Former Canton couple riding out Hurricane Irma on Marco Island

A lot of people in northeast Ohio have vacation homes in the Fort Myers area or chose to move there, including a couple from Canton. (Source WOIO)

Amy and Paul Ashby say they had no idea that this is what it's like.

"You hear about a hurricane, everyone gets so excited, it's like oooh, it's gonna be a party with your friends, everybody's gonna come to your house to play cards and drink beer, no, that's not what happens," Amy said.

She says since last weekend, there's been a rush of folks trying to get ahead of the storm.

"Everyone started getting gas and getting hotel rooms all across the state and panicking and honestly that first night on Tuesday there was a shortage everywhere of water and gas pumps were already selling out and at that point people were just panicking," she said.

She and her husband have been working non-stop to prepare their home for Irma.

"We got the plywood up and we got the house waterproofed as much as we could with duct tape and garbage bags and we made our own sandbags because you're not allowed to take sand off the beach here," she said.

Now, they'll sit and ride it out, prepared for the worst, but hoping for the best.

"It's starting to feel like wow, this something that could be life-altering if we get what they say we're going to get. Literally, there was nothing we could do to prepare our home to prepare it. We're in a safe place now, we're still on the island, we just moved to a safer higher place," she said.

