Police ask for help in finding missing man from Maple Heights

The Maple Heights police department is asking for the public's help in locating Roy Mobley, a 78 year old male who has the onset of dementia.

Mobley is 6’ tall, weighs 130 lbs., balding with white hair on the side, and white beard.

He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, black pants, and white tennis shoes.

Mobley was last seen in Maple Heights on September 8 around 7 a.m.

He is possibly in the University Heights/South Euclid area.

If anybody knows the whereabouts of Mobley please call the Maple Heights police department at (216) 662-1234.

