Police say missing man from Maple Heights found safe

The Maple Heights police department says Roy Mobley, who was missing for hours Saturday has been found safe.

Mobley was last seen in Maple Heights on September 8 around 7 a.m. and he was found Sunday.

Police are not saying where he was found or how he was located, only that he is safe.

