Cleveland Browns fans optimistic as season starts

Cleveland Browns fans were thrilled to kick off the NFL season.

We checked in with tailgaters at the municipal lot earlier before the Browns played the Pittsburgh Steelers and found fans are optimistic about the big changes with the team.

Tailgating is all about the food, family, friends and football. There's nothing like the season opener.

“I'm very optimistic, but I'm thinking five to eight wins,” John Finch said.

His family is divided between Browns and Steelers fans. But somehow they find a way to get along and gather around the grill.

“We got shish kabobs made by my whole family, we got steak, chicken, shrimp,” Finch said.

Jennifer Donaldson just wants to beat last year's record. She's happy with the changes she's seen so far, including rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer.

“I know our quarterback's young, but I'm hopeful. We can't do much better than, any worse than we did in the past season, so hopefully we keep rebuilding our team,” Donaldson said.

Across the parking lot, Carmen Singh agrees.

“I think the new quarterback is going to do a very good job, during the preseason he did very well. So I think they're going to keep it up,” she said.

Carol Pace is even more optimistic.

“We make it to the playoffs, we make it to the Super Bowl,” she said.

Their tailgating crowd keeps getting bigger. Kent Patterson has come to the muni lot with his friends and family for 15 years now.

“We enjoy this, sitting in the parking lot, watching the game, eating, drinking, having a good time,” Patterson said.

He predicts the Browns will win eight games this season.

“I feel very good. We got a quarterback finally, I think who is gonna take us to the playoffs, maybe a year or two. But I feel really great about our team this year,” he said.

