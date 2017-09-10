17 American Red Cross volunteers from Northeast Ohio help victims of Hurricane Irma

Seventeen American Red Cross volunteers from Northeast Ohio are helping victims of Hurricane Irma.

The American Red Cross said in addition to the 32 workers that were sent to Texas after Hurricane Harvey, more than 1,500 Red Cross workers have responded to Irma.

According to the press release evacuation centers have provided more than 279,800 overnight stays for people who need a place to go.

