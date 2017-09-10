Cleveland natives riding out Hurricane Irma in Florida

There are a lot of people from Ohio experiencing their first hurricane.

Cleveland native Shannon Richmond is in St. Petersburg for physical therapy. She tried to get back to Cleveland, but couldn't get here. She said she still has power, and is staying in her condo while the storm hits her area.

“I was supposed to fly out yesterday to Cleveland. All the other airlines flew out. Frontier canceled their flights. I got stuck here. Then I got nervous,” Richmond said.

She said she has charged her cell phones and is ready for later Sunday night and early Monday morning when her area is expected to see the worse.



Former Plain Dealer reporter Mark Puente lives in St. Petersburg with his wife. This is their first hurricane.

They were planning on staying at home, until Irma's path changed and shifted more towards Tampa. They are now at a friend's house in Orlando.



“When I got off work yesterday my wife had packed up our house. She packed up all our clothes, what would fit in my truck. The furniture we covered with tarps in case of flooding. We're hoping for the best. It's kind of nerve-wracking, so we'll wait and see,” Puente said.

Puente said after living in Cleveland most of his life, he would take a blizzard any day of the week over what he's going through with Irma.

