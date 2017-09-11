Northeast Ohio ceremonies honor victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks

A flag was unfurled at the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2017. (Source: CBS)

Monday marks the 16th anniversary since the tragic Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon.

Ceremonies are held annually in New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, but there are also several events around Northeast Ohio that pay tribute to the innocent lives lost 16 years ago.

WATCH HERE: Mobile users click here for live stream.

In Avon Lake, a 9/11 remembrance ceremony begins at 8:40 a.m. to honor the victims of the terrorist attacks. The ceremony will feature a flag display, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of taps. The event will be held at Avon Lake High School.

In Cleveland, a "Day of Remembrance and Community" is held at the Cuyahoga County Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument, beginning at 8:46 a.m. A wreath will be placed at the memorial and taps will be played throughout the morning to mark the moments when the planes crashed and the World Trade Center towers collapsed.

In Parma Heights, a memorial sculpture at Cuyahoga Community College will be dedicated to the first responders that assisted with rescues from the attacks. A steel beam salvaged from the World Trade Center will be displayed. The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. at 7029 Homewood Avenue.

In Garfield Heights, a ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. commemorates the 2001 attacks. Several first responders will discuss their emergency response involvement with the 9/11 attacks. The ceremony will be held at 5407 Turney Road.

In Green, the First Responders Monument dedication ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Green Veterans Parks on Steese Road.

In Stark County, a procession and memorial service to honor the first responders and victims of the 9/11 attacks will line up in Louisville at Metzger Park at 3 p.m.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.