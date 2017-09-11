Suspect in kidnapping, rape of 6-year-old identified through Familial DNA could plead guilty

The trial of a man arrested for abduction was set to begin today, however plea negotiations are still underway.

A status hearing will be held before Judge Nancy Margaret Russo instead of a trial.

Justin Christian is charged with rape, kidnapping, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence.

He is accused of trying to kidnap a 10-year-old Elyria girl in February of 2016. In May, prosecutors say he kidnapped a 6-year-old Cleveland girl.

The case is remarkable because authorities were able to locate Christian using the Familial DNA search. It is the first ever use in Ohio of the technique and was done by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

As the name implies, DNA collected from a victim was compared to state databases. A match came to one of Christian's relatives, which led investigators to Christian.

Before that lead all police had was a video showing a shadowy, unidentifiable man hear the crime scene.

Christian has until the end of the week to accept a deal or his case will go to trial on Monday, Sept. 18.

