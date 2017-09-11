Father pleads guilty in 5-year-old daughter's death, will testify against mom

A Stark County man accused in the death of his 5-year-old daughter took a deal and pleaded guilty Monday.

Liang Zhao will serve 12 years in prison in connection with the murder of Ashley Zhao.

911 audio released: Father tells dispatcher he can't find girl

Zhao's plea was in exchange for his testimony at the trial of his wife and the child's mother, Mingming Chen.

Zhao will not be formally sentenced until after Chen's trial, which is scheduled to begin October 16.

Ashley was reported missing on January 9 and her body was found the next day hidden in her family's restaurant, Ang's Cuisine, in Jackson Township.

Murder charges against Zhao were dropped as part of the plea as well. He pleaded guilty to endangering children, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and gross abuse of a corpse.

The couple also has another 6-year-old child who now lives with family members.

