Reward offered for wanted sex offender in Cleveland

The U.S. Marshal's Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force is looking for a registered sex offender and convicted rapist, last seen in the Cleveland and Maple Heights areas.

A reward is being offered for the arrest of Michael Gaines, a sex offender who is wanted for possession of a firearm and for parole violations.

Gaines, 38, is described as an African-American male and is approximately 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 219 pounds.

The suspect's last known addresses were in the 4400 block of Denison Avenue in Cleveland and in the 16000 block of Edgewood Avenue in Maple Heights. Gaines has also been known to frequent Garden Valley Avenue in Cleveland.

If you have any information regarding Gaines' location, please contact the U.S. Marshal's Office. Reward money is being offered.

