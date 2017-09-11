Ex-East Cleveland cop halts sex assault trial, pleads guilty

A former East Cleveland police officer will be sentenced next month for several sexual assaults.

Following a negotiated plea, Kenneth Bolton admitted to gross sexual imposition and interfering with civil rights.

Bolton was accused of sexually assaulting two women during a traffic stop.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Bolton illegally pulled over two women during a traffic stop near the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Lee Road in February. Bolton allegedly took a sex toy that he found in the backseat of the victim's car and assaulted them while they were detained.

The ex-officer will be sentenced on October 16.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.