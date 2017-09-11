Lakewood man convicted of murdering wife in bench trial

A Lakewood man faces sentencing next month for fatally shooting his wife.

A judge found 38-year-old Jason White guilty Monday in the shooting that killed 36-year-old Stacy White.

White was arrested on Feb. 7 after his father called 911 saying his son texted him, telling him to come to the house and pick-up his granddaughter. He found his daughter-in-law dead when he arrived at their home in the 12000 block of Plover Street.

White was convicted of aggravated murder and felonious assault.

He'll be sentenced on Oct. 10.

