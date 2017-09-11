Ask your question: Put a Doc on the Clock

On Sept. 11 terrorists attacked the U.S. and changed our nation forever. We remember the thousands who lost their lives that day and the many courageous people who came to the rescue of others.

That time was difficult for adults to comprehend, yet explain. Many students in schools across the country are remembering the 9/11 attacks. How do teachers and parents talk to children about tragedy?

For the past couple of weeks, the southern part of the country has been dealing with hurricanes. From Hurricane Harvey to Irma, parents may not know where to start when broaching the subject of current events.

Dr. Lolita McDavid, Pediatrician and Medical Director of Child Advocacy and Protection at UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital will join us to talk about these life-changing events and how to help children through them.

If you have other questions, she'll answer those too in our new segment, "Put a Doc on the Clock," streaming live at 4:30 p.m. on your desktop, mobile, tablet, smartphone and OTT.

