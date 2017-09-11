Ohio City's tribute to Prince vandalized

The Prince tribute mural in Ohio City has been damaged (Source: Facebook)

The eye-catching mural honoring Prince on Cleveland's west side was noticeably vandalized Monday morning.

The mural, which is painted on the side of an overpass near the intersection of West 25th Street and Washington Avenue in Ohio City, has been in place since Nov. 2016.

Photos on social media show that the mural took several days to complete.

The work of art shows a purple Prince eating a doughnut. Here is a time lapse video showing the mural's creators adding the finishing touches:

One of the artists vows to fix the damaged mural. Police have not provided any information on the possible vandalism.

