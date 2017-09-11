Mom, son plead guilty in missing person case

Michael Julien, 19, and his mother 43-year-old Renee Hanson pleaded guilty in court Monday for letting a 17-year-old Parma teen stay at their Salem, Massachusetts home without her parent's consent.

Prosecutors say the girl met Julien online and ran away to be with him.

According to investigators Hanson traveled alone to Parma on March 4 and picked up the teen a short distance from her home after her parents were gone. The two then drove back to her home in Salem.

The teen was reported missing the same day she left and her search involved Parma Police and FBI agents in Cleveland and Boston. She was found a week later.

Julien pleaded guilty, but his case is going through a diversion program, which if he completes successfully, all charges will be dropped.

Hanson, pleaded to inducing panic, interference with custody and obstructing justice. She will be sentenced on Oct. 11.

