Ohio National Guard members activated to help with Irma

Two Ohio National Guard CH-4 Chinook helicopters and 14 crew members will be leaving In North Canton Monday to stage for potential support for the Hurricane Irma response in Florida.

They are headed to South Carolina where they will set up.

Some crew members recently returned from Texas where they re-fueled rescue helicopters and delivered food to stranded livestock in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.