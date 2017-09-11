Program Alert: Cleveland 19 News at 4:30 p.m. streaming live on Roku

Program Alert: Cleveland 19 News at 4:30 p.m. streaming live on - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

On Sept. 11 Inside Edition will begin airing weekdays at 4:30 p.m. on Cleveland 19. Cleveland 19 News at 4:30 p.m. will now be "Unwired" and continues live on our Roku app and other streaming devices. 

Viewers with a Roku device can now add the free Cleveland 19 News channel to stream live Cleveland news and weather. 

To add the Cleveland 19 News channel to your Roku device:

  • Press the "Home" button on your Roku remote
  • Select "Streaming Channels"
  • Access the Channel Store, on the left-hand menu.
  • Search for "Cleveland News"
  • Click the "+ Add Channel" button.

If you are logged in to your Roku account online, you can add our channel here.

After Inside Edition Cleveland 19 News at 5 will follow. 

(Mobile users can stream on desktop, smartphone or tablet.)

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

