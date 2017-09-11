Native Ohioans brave Irma, make it through safely

Amy and Paul Ashby are originally from the Canton area but relocated to Florida in 2009. (Source: WOIO)

Native Ohio residents now in Florida made it through Hurricane Irma safely.

Amy and Paul Ashby are originally from the Canton area, but have lived on Marco Island with their three children since 2009.

Amy and her three kids were in a hotel as Irma blew through Marco Island.

Her husband, a former Stark County Sheriff's deputy, is now a police officer in the area.

“Then the back-end came and the way our hotel was positioned, the back-end was actually stronger than the front of it. It was so scary,” explained Amy as the hurricane descended on them.

She says once winds hit 45 mph, they locked down the hotel.



“By 2, 3 o'clock it was the most insane thing I have seen in my life. It looked like you were in a blizzard,” she said.



She's been able to check out the damage today, and she says although it's pretty devastating, there are some bright spots.



“The people are already out. In each others yards with chainsaws, cleaning up. It's just what we do. We just help people.”

They do not have power, and have very spotty internet service.

Amy spent Monday checking in on friends on the island, and described the damage: many roofs had been blown off houses, but flooding wasn't as bad as she anticipated.

