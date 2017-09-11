Brothers go missing in Sharon, 1 found dead hours later

The clock is ticking for cities around the country to get in their bids to try and land one of the biggest economic jackpots ever and Cleveland 19 is asking if Cleveland is in the running for the new Amazon headquarters. Last week the online retail giant Amazon announced it needs to build a second headquarters in a project they are calling HQ2.More >>
The clock is ticking for cities around the country to get in their bids to try and land one of the biggest economic jackpots ever and Cleveland 19 is asking if Cleveland is in the running for the new Amazon headquarters. Last week the online retail giant Amazon announced it needs to build a second headquarters in a project they are calling HQ2.More >>
After months of procedures, operations, and physical therapy.More >>
After months of procedures, operations, and physical therapy.More >>
William Porubsky, 30, tried to steal a Stow Police vehicle, grab an officer’s taser then tackled Patrol Officer Robert Molody before he was fatally shot twice by police.More >>
William Porubsky, 30, tried to steal a Stow Police vehicle, grab an officer’s taser then tackled Patrol Officer Robert Molody before he was fatally shot twice by police.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>