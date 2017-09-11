Brothers go missing in Sharon, 1 found dead hours later

A 2-year old Sharon, PA boy has died after he was found in a swimming pool Sunday hours after he went missing in Masury, OH.

Annakin Gammon is believed to have made his way through a garage opening to the pool.

A fireman found the boy.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died. The coroner is trying to determine what caused his death.

Police said the boy's 5-year-old brother was also reported missing Sunday afternoon but was later found.

The 2-year-old was not located at the same time as his brother.

Masury is 76 miles southeast of Cleveland.

The incident remains under investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.