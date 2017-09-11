Man shot and killed in front of Cheers Bar

Police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a 49-year-old man in front of the Cheers Bar on East 93rd Street.

The murdered happened around 2:00 a.m. on September 9.

Police say Gregory Jackson was at Cheers Bar with family and friends and when he left, the suspect ran up to him and shot him.

The suspect then fled on foot.

EMS rushed Jackson to UH, where he was pronounced dead.

Cleveland police say they have no motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

