Could Cleveland be in the running for Amazon's new headquarters?

Day 1 building in Seattle. One of several building that make up Amazon's headquarters in Seattle. (Source: Wikipedia)

The clock is ticking for cities around the country to get in bids to try and land one of the biggest economic jackpots ever and Cleveland 19 is asking if Cleveland is in the running for the new Amazon headquarters.

Last week the online retail giant Amazon announced it needs to build a second headquarters in a project they are calling HQ2. The current headquarters is in Seattle and according to the company the sheer amount of direct and indirect economic impact it has on that city is staggering. What that company has meant to the rest of the city of Seattle is estimated at $38 billion.

We're not talking just a building or two. This will be a major campus. In phase one Amazon will need 500,000 square feet of office space by 2019. By 2027 that need will be 8,000,000 square feet. On the Seattle Amazon campus there are 33 buildings. They expect to match that for HQ2.

From a jobs standpoint alone cities across the country will be clambering to land this project. The estimates out from Amazon are that HQ2 will bring some 50,000 jobs paying at least $100,000 a year for the next 10 to 15 years. Because of those types of numbers the criteria for the chosen city and its metro area is that it must have a population of at least a million. According to 2016 United States Census estimates, the five-county Cleveland metro area has a population of 2,055,612. Those counties include Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain and Medina County making Cleveland the 32 largest city in the US. Those numbers do not include the Akron and Canton area.

The submissions for consideration are going to be take through a website set up by Amazon and have an October 19 deadline. Cleveland 19 has been checking in with several local development agencies and offices and here are the responses from each:

Team NEO- Team NEO is an economic development group trying to bring jobs to Northeast Ohio.

"We do not share whether or not we are in project discussions with companies," according to Nina Holliday with Team NEO.

Cuyahoga County Department of Development: This County office pushes a program called Cleveland + and seems to be the best fit to make the pitch. Here is a video from this group. We are currently waiting to hear is this is the group who will spearhead the pitch to Amazon for the region.

Destination Cleveland: Destination Cleveland is an organizations where the focus is driven more towards conventions and events. They were the driving force behind getting the Republican National Convention (RNC) brought to Cleveland.

"We definitely heard about the opportunity, and it’s certainly exciting. While our organization focuses of economic development through travel and tourism, we are offering our support to local economic development organizations that have missions primarily focused on business attraction” CEO David Gilbert said in a statement.

