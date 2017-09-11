Indians looking for nineteenth win tonight, fans excited

If the Indians win Monday night against the Detroit Tigers it will give them nineteen straight victories, one short of tying the major league all time record.

Outside Progressive Field in the pavement memorial plaques mark great events in Indians history.

Things like a 2001 comeback, when the Tribe won after being down 12 runs. 2017 and the "streak" are sure to join them soon.

People around the ballpark today are enthusiastic, and especially excited about the play of one Indian, Francisco Lindor, one woman saying, "he brings a lot of excitement."

Another woman had the same thought. She just bought a Tribe hat for her boyfriend saying, "It's the smile, it's the smile yeah.

When she was asked if her boyfriend is in trouble if Francisco is available she giggled and said, "Uh, probably yeah."

"Everyone's excited and the crowds are showing up and everything's good it really is very nice. Everyone's excited and it's nice to see that energy we had years ago come back," said Jeff Burson owner of the Huron Road Tavern near the ballpark.

He was getting food ready for what he expects to be a busy night.

Among those buying tickets was a guy visiting from Florida.

He's using the trip as a distraction saying, "Went to a Buckeyes game, a Browns game and then the Indians game tonight."

