ALERT: Police issue missing child advisory for 2 sisters, baby brother

An endangered missing child advisory has been issued by Parma Police Department.

Four-month-old Justice Browand, and his two sisters, Angelina Hill, 15, and Liberty Hill, 5, were last seen on September 7 in Brooklyn, Ohio.

Police said they were with their mother, Diana Hill, 42, who is suffering from a mental illness and authorities are concerned for their safety.

Dianna was last seen driving a red 2000 Chrysler Town and Country van with Ohio registration GFZ3404.

Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for the van, mom and the three children.

