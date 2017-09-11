ALERT: Police issue missing child advisory for 2 sisters, baby b - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

ALERT: Police issue missing child advisory for 2 sisters, baby brother

Justice Browand (Source: Parma Police) Justice Browand (Source: Parma Police)
Liberty Hill (Source: Parma Police) Liberty Hill (Source: Parma Police)
Angelina Hill (Source: Parma Police) Angelina Hill (Source: Parma Police)
Dianna Hill (Source: Parma Police) Dianna Hill (Source: Parma Police)
PARMA, OH (WOIO) -

An endangered missing child advisory has been issued by Parma Police Department

Four-month-old Justice Browand, and his two sisters, Angelina Hill, 15, and Liberty Hill, 5, were last seen on September 7 in Brooklyn, Ohio.

Police said they were with their mother, Diana Hill, 42, who is suffering from a mental illness and authorities are concerned for their safety.  

Dianna was last seen driving a red 2000 Chrysler Town and Country van with Ohio registration GFZ3404.

Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for the van, mom and the three children.

