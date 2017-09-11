Euclid Avenue small businesses worry how prolonged closures will impact bottom line

Small business owners on Euclid Avenue are concerned what a week-long street closure, an 18-month long traffic pattern rerouting and a sidewalk closure will mean to their bottom line.

The road closures and re-routings are in place because of a private construction project at 515 Euclid Ave.

Euclid, between East 6th and East Roadway closed Monday and will remain shut down to traffic for a week. When the street reopens, eastbound traffic will resume in a normal pattern, but westbound traffic will go down to one lane, with cars and buses sharing a lane, until February of 2019. The sidewalk in front of the parking garage at 515 Euclid will be closed for the entire 18 months.

The closures will enable a private development company to construct an apartment building on top of an existing parking garage. A large crane is currently parked in the middle of Euclid -- that crane will put another crane on top of the parking garage to build the apartment complex on top of the garage. Once completed, the new apartment building is expected to bring hundreds of new apartments to downtown Cleveland.

“It's a private business and it's just jeopardizing a lot of small businesses, and the inconvenience for all the people that you want to come to downtown Cleveland,” said owner of The Chocolate Bar, Dominic Fanelli. The sidewalk closure begins feet from his business, a business, that he says relies on foot traffic.

Several people walking downtown Monday, who work in nearby businesses, told Cleveland 19 they either didn’t know about the project, or learned about it only a few days before the closure.

One woman said that she works downtown, and her commute has been affected by the changes.

“It's pretty hard to find parking here to begin with so it's definitely taken away some options and made my commute a little bit longer.” She did go on to say that she’s optimistic when it’s finished. “I'm just excited to see Cleveland expanding and getting bigger and maybe short-term pains will be good in the long term.”

Fanelli isn’t as optimistic. He said it’s not just the street re-routing that concerns him as a business owner, it’s the closing of the sidewalk for 18 months.

When winter comes, Fanelli said he thinks “it’s going to get old” for his patrons to cross Euclid, walk on the other side of the street, then cross back to go to his restaurant.

“I think it's gonna be challenging for people if you come here with your husband or your wife on date night, for them to come, depending on how they're dressed, for them to walk through the weather and everything wait for the street the street lights to change -- it's just going to be very challenging, but again 18 months, it's a long time to have sidewalks closed,” said Fanelli. “Eighteen months is a long time, a lot could happen in 18 months. To me, that’s two winters and for something like this I almost wish it would have started earlier because with the weather changing possibly in six to eight weeks, how much work are they possibly going to be able to do with a crane?”

Cleveland 19 has requested building permits from the city of Cleveland and the private company constructing the apartment building, has provided neither copies nor permits to Cleveland 19.

