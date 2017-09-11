Ashtabula Police: Heroin dealer on the run after drugs kill addict

One man is dead and another is on the run after a heroin deal turned fatal in Ashtabula last week, according to police.

Harry Lee Story, 66, is wanted on involuntary manslaughter and drug trafficking charges after Jeremy Pierce, 22, died of an apparent overdose on Sept. 4.

Police say the two men lived just a few doors down from each other on West 48th Street.

After gaining a search warrant, police raided Story's home and found evidence that reportedly corroborates Story's involvement in Pierce's death.

Story is believed to be hiding out in the area.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Ashtabula Police Department Tip Line at 440-992-7126.

