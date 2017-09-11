Cleveland FBI: Suspected serial robber holds up two banks within minutes

According to the Cleveland FBI, a suspected serial bank robber strikes again. (Source: Chase Bank)

Within minutes, a suspected serial bank robber held up two branches on Tuesday in Northeast Ohio.

According to the Cleveland FBI, the robber walked into a Chase Bank on Northfield Road in Bedford Heights, handed the teller a demand note and brandished a semi-automatic handgun.

Moments later, the same man robbed a Dollar Bank on Warrensville Center Road in Maple Heights.

In both cases, the man made off with an undisclosed bundle of cash.

The FBI says the robber is a black man in his late 30's, who stands roughly 5'7" to 5'9" tall, weighs 180 pounds and has a scruffy goatee.

The man is believed to have driven a red four-door sedan and may be responsible for at least five robberies in the region.

Tips can be provided to the Bedford Heights Police Department, the Maple Heights Police Department or the Cleveland Division of the FBI.

Tips can remain anonymous.

Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the suspected bank robber.

