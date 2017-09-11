Cleveland firefighters battle industrial blaze off West 71st

The Cleveland Fire Department battled a second-alarm industrial fire near West 71st Street and Camden Avenue Monday.

By late evening, the fire was brought under control; however, one firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation.

According to reports, flames and smoke were seen shooting and billowing out of the structure.

Firefighters reported the abandoned building, which had caught on fire before, was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.

