Brooklyn mom, children found safe in Indiana

Dianna Hill, 42, of Brooklyn, was found safe with her children Monday evening. (Source: Parma Poilce Department)

Dianna Hill and her children have been safely located; they were staying with friends in rural Indiana.

The news came after an endangered missing child advisory was issued Monday afternoon by the Parma Police Department.

Four-month-old Justice Browand, and his two sisters, Angelina Hill, 15, and Liberty Hill, 5, had been last seen on September 7 in Brooklyn, Ohio.

According to Hill's fiancé', when he returned home from work at 4737 Roadoan Rd. on September 7th, Hill and her 3 children were gone.

Dianna borrowed a car from her friend on September 7 and didn't return the car or contact the friend.

At that point, authorities grew suspicious and issued the advisory.

Return to Cleveland 19 for more updates on this developing story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.