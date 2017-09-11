Cleveland Indians win 19 straight; historic record on the horizon

The Cleveland Indians manhandled the struggling Detroit Tigers 11-0 Monday, extending their win streak to 19 games.

The Indians record improves to 88-56, which is the third best in Major League Baseball.

The longest win streak, 21, belongs to the 1935 Chicago Cubs.

The Indians will play the Tigers through Wednesday, then finish the week with a four-game road series against the Kansas City Royals.

The only bad news of the night came in the sixth inning when Indians All-Star second baseman Jose Ramirez departed the game with a bruised left forearm. Ramirez is scheduled for an X-ray to determine the extent of the damage, if any.

