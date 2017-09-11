Lorain councilman, just back from Texas, sends truck loads of donations to Florida

One of the semi-trucks full of donations leaves for Florida. (Source: WOIO)

A Lorain city council member, just back from driving donations to Texas for Hurricane Harvey, is now helping victims of Hurricane Irma.

Two semi-trucks began driving to Florida Monday night, stocked with supplies for people who desperately need them.

It all started with a post on social media. Councilman Angel Arroyo had no idea how many people would donate to help.

When he got back from Texas, the donations were still coming in, and he teamed up with a local pastor to ship all of the supplies out to Florida.

The semi-trucks are heading south stocked with donations like water, diapers, toiletries and cleaning supplies.

These are all necessities for people reeling from the damage of Hurricane Irma in Florida.

Josh Smith is the lead pastor at Family Fellowship in Amherst.

Smith says he couldn't take his eyes off of the news during Hurricane Harvey, and when he heard another hurricane was taking aim at Florida, he had to do something.

In three days, the community rounded up enough supplies to fill a semi-truck.

“We thought that was crazy, watched it happen, it was just nuts,” he said.

But the hard part was finding a way to get everything to the disaster zone.

A friend with the Lorain Port Authority told Smith they were still collecting donations after councilman Angel Arroyo put out the call for help for Hurricane Harvey.

They had 32 pallets stacked with supplies inside of a building, so Pastor Smith added the donations his church collected to the pile.

Then a trucking line stepped up to help too.

“I think when there are devastations like this, that is without question when we see the best in people,” Smith said.

When Arroyo got back from Texas, he was shocked to see all of the donations.

The destruction he saw in Houston left a big impression on him.

“These people are going to be there for years struggling. So that's really what's got me the most of this storm,” Arroyo said.

He knows Florida needs our help too and now it's on the way.

“It just proves to the world that we're here, we're able to rebuild and we have each other's back,” Arroyo said.

The trucks are heading to a distribution center in Atlanta first, where the donations will be divided into smaller trucks and head to several different areas in Florida.

There are some donations that didn't fit that will be sent out there soon too.

