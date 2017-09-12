Ohio begins preparations to execute condemned killer of 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio is preparing to put a condemned killer to death Wednesday, beginning with moving the inmate to the prison where he will be executed.

Authorities typically transport inmates from death row in Chillicothe (chihl-ih-KAHTH'-ee) to the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville 24 hours before an execution.

Gary Otte (OH'-tee) was sentenced to die for the 1992 killings of Robert Wasikowski (wah-sih-KOW'-skee) and Sharon Kostura. Both slayings took place in Parma, in suburban Cleveland.

The state plans to execute the 45-year-old Otte with a lethal combination of three drugs.

On Friday a federal judge rejected Otte's argument that the first drug, a sedative called midazolam (mih-DAY'-zoh-lam), creates an unconstitutional risk of harm because it won't render him deeply unconscious enough.

