Police investigate fatal shooting at Akron apartment complex

Akron police are investigating an overnight homicide at the Channelwood Village apartment complex.

Police say they responded for reports of shots fired around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Dunbar Drive and West Thornton Street.

Officers arrived and found a victim suffering from a fatal gunshot wound at the apartment complex.

The Summit County Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

Police have not released any additional information and have not confirmed if any arrests were made.

