Primary election day: What you need to know

Voters across Cuyahoga County will head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the primary election.

All eyes are on the race for Cleveland mayor. Incumbent Frank Jackson is seeking an unprecedented fourth term.

Eight other candidates will appear on the ballot. Some are already in city government including council members Zack Reed and Jeff Johnson. State Representative Bill Patmon and former East Cleveland Mayor Eric Brewer also want to be mayor.

Businessmen Brandon Chrostowski, Robert Kilo, and Tony Madalone are also vying for the job. Dyrone Smith is a political newcomer.

The top two candidates will appear on the general election ballot in November.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections has more information on the other primary election races and voters' individual ballots.

