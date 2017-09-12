Celebrate the Cleveland Indians' 19th straight win with cake from Cleveland 19 News

In honor of the Cleveland Indians' 19th win in a row, Cleveland 19 News will be celebrating with a one-of-a-kind cake Tuesday before the Tribe go for 20.

Starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday during the newscast, Cleveland 19 News will be dishing out a cake from Colozza's Bakery in Perk Plaza near Chester Avenue and East 12th Street.

Stop by and celebrate the Cleveland Indians historic winning streak before they go for 20 wins in a row Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.