Autopsy planned for 2-year-old Sharon boy found in swimming pool

An autopsy is planned for a 2-year-old Pennsylvania boy who died after being pulled unresponsive from a swimming pool in Ohio.

Annakin Gammon died Sunday night at Sharon Regional Hospital.

Gammon and his 5-year-old brother were reported missing Sunday afternoon. According to The Vindicator detectives are retracing their steps.

The older boy was found playing in a rain barrel.

The boys live in Sharon, PA, one block across the Ohio line from the village of Masury.

Hundreds of people searched for the brothers.

Masury is 76 miles southeast of Cleveland.

The incident remains under investigation.

