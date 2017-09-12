20 cats, 12 dogs from Florida displaced from Hurricane Irma available at Cleveland APL

The Cleveland Animal Protective League has teamed up with Cleveland 19's Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas to find a home for one special dog or cat every Tuesday.

Today the APL is bringing Canon, an 3-month-old kitten that came from Florida as a result of Irma.

"The shelters needed to make room for animals displaced by the hurricane, so we took some animals in that were already in the shelter, waiting for homes. He’s one of 20 cats and 12 dogs that we took in from Florida," the APL said. View all adoptable pets here.

Save the date:

Inaugural Cleveland APL DAWG Walk at FirstEnergy Stadium – Saturday, Oct. 14 , 2017 (9 a.m. to noon)

Join the Cleveland APL and Cleveland Browns for the Inaugural Cleveland APL Dawg Walk at FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Bring your dog(s) to FirstEnergy Stadium any time from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 14, to walk the Main Concourse during this rain or shine event. Dogs and their families will walk the concourse, check out local vendors and even take a photo on the field.

With a purchase of a “human” ticket to the Cleveland APL Dawg Walk, you will also receive a complimentary ticket to the 2017 Cleveland Browns Home Game versus the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 17

Registration info at www.ClevelandAPL.org.

A list of adoptable pets at the Cleveland APL is always available to view on the organization's website.

