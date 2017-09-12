Cleveland Heights church becomes first sanctuary church in Cuyah - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Heights church becomes first sanctuary church in Cuyahoga County

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Leonore Garcia, the first undocumented immigrant sheltered at the Cleveland Heights church (Source: WOIO) Leonore Garcia, the first undocumented immigrant sheltered at the Cleveland Heights church (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

A Cleveland Heights church announced Tuesday morning that it would become the first sanctuary church in Cuyahoga County.

Forest Hill Presbyterian Church, which is located at 3031 Monticello Boulevard in Cleveland Heights, will attempt to provide protection to undocumented immigrants. 

Leonore Garcia is the first undocumented immigrant to seek refuge at the church. She is a mother of four children, who are all American citizens.

Illegal immigrants in the United States are being sought after by the federal government. With the recent repeal of DACA and President Trump's efforts to bolster immigration law enforcement, the church hopes to offer undocumented immigrants a safe shelter.

Some argue though that even if a church is established as a safe sanctuary, officials with a warrant can still legally arrest undocumented immigrants.

Garcia, along with members of the clergy and local politicians, spoke at Tuesday's press conference.

The press conference ended with the song, "Lord Prepare Me to be a Sanctuary."

